Reader Bob Godfrey sent this photo. It appears there’s a tablecloth over the picnic table. Even so, why would anyone hang a sewer hose over a picnic table to begin with? Did the RVers remove the hose when they sat down for a meal? If so, did it maybe drip a little? Did the hose remain when the tablecloth was removed? Whatever the case, just the sight of the hose stretched across a table where people eat is disgusting.