Comments for Sewer hose on the picnic table. Why?
Just more evidence that we hAve become a population of selfish non thinking people. While it may have been mire cumbersome to handle their peoblem with the sewer hose properly. It was a selfish inconsiderate thing to do. This trait u. Us is magnified in RVing. Loud music. Noisy generators. Barking dogs. The list goes on. selfishness and inconsideration is the mindset today. Makes you wonder who raised some of these people
Disgusting, the only word for the act and the person who did it. He, she, it must have been raised in a cesspool.
Ignorant people! We have seen this practice before and we rarely see men glove up before handling sewer equipment.
It was ever thus. These people have been around since the Ancient Sumerians camped out on the shores of the Nile…
Gross! Sadly, it is not unusual to see even worse. I’m thinking about the messy residue i have often found at dump stations, bits of shredded toilet paper and who knows what else. Well, actually I guess we all know what else. Last year while dumping my tanks at Starved Rock State Park in Illinois, I found and hosed into the drain several large [approx. 2″] dried out chunks of poop someone had just dumped and left on the pavement.
The solution to the sewer hose issue is really pretty simple, (not the list Seley mentioned) is to have your sewer hose permanently connected on the coach end with a shut off nozzle on the other. You rarely see anyone spilling gas. Make this standard on all RVs and the problem of Waste Management goes away for all of us. The campground owners would save a ton of money and maybe help keep our nightly fees down.
I think we camped (briefly) next to those folks last winter. They only stayed a couple of days after they had a dump hose come off and hoed them down
I once watched as a man rinsed his black water hose at the fresh water spiket touching the spiket with the hose end. Now the next RVer hooks up his fresh water hose not knowing. People are selfish.
More than once in 13 years of full-timing have seen sewer hoses on bare picnic tables; left there to dry after hosing them off on the picnic table! We never use picnic tables in campgrounds to eat off of.
Seley has it right. Completely inconsiderate behavior. Loud unruly kids in restaurants, loud parents, loud stereos, no discipline in our society. That’s why we have so many rules, regulations, and nanny items. We need self discipline and concern for others or we will implode as a country. Sad.
I saw this identical same thing at Ocean Lakes Campground in Myrtle Beach 3 days ago. I quit using provided picnic tables last year.
I’ve seen this, as well as people laying their fresh water hose on the ground after unhooking it!! We don’t ever eat at the picnic tables that might be at the site. It is amazing the careless things you see other RV-er’s do! Just shake your head and wonder how they have survived.
The grass appears to be well-fertilized and watered.