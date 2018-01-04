A sewer hose that withstands cold weather

By Chris Dougherty

Chris Dougherty is a certified RV technician. Here is an article he wrote while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

Having been a fulltimer in the Northeast for ten years, I became an expert at making RVs handle the frigid winters. I went through many sewer hoses, breaking them all. I wish I had this one from Camco back then.

Most RV sewer hoses are designed for warm weather use only. Once the temperature falls below freezing, the plastics crack and the hose is done. In addition, most hoses use spring steel to form the ridges which may work fine under occasional warm weather use, but once the use becomes more constant or extreme, the hoses will experience failure.

Camco has designed a hose, the RhinoExtreme, that it claims will survive to -44 degrees F, and won’t crush, rust or crack. The hose is also abrasion-resistant, and can even be driven over and return to its original shape. It can do this because of its triple-TPE vinyl layering, and its polyolefin wire core, which won’t dent or rust, always returning to its original shape.

The hose kit comes complete with a 15-foot-long hose with pre-attached Rhino swivel connectors with four bayonet tabs instead of the usual two for more sound connections, a translucent elbow, reusable locking rings, storage caps and a universal campground sewer adapter. The set retails for around $60 on Amazon. In addition, a 10-foot extension is available for about $25.

It is important to note that no sewer hose, or rigid pipe for that matter, will prevent freezing and freeze-related damage. Use this hose only while dumping – black water followed by grey water for a rinse out – and make sure no liquid remains in the hose when you’re done.

Have you used this hose during the winter? Do you have another product you’re using for wintertime RVing that other RVers should know about? Please let us know by leaving a comment.