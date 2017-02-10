Sewer Rats in RV holding tanks? It happens





RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury introduces Doug Swarts of Drainmaster.com, who tells a story about an RVer who found a rat in one of her holding tanks. How did it happen? Doug explains. Plus, sewer flies in RV holding tanks? Absolutely. How to avoid them (and the rats) getting into yours.

Learn more about RV waste management at http://drainmaster.com .

RELATED VIDEO:

Why you should keep your gray water tank closed even when hooked up in a campground.

https://youtu.be/Q4A-41EdBBc

SUBSCRIBE TO THE RVTRAVEL.COM NEWSLETTER. Weekly news, information, advice and videos every Saturday since 2001.

http://rvtravel.com/subscribe