





This beer is brewed in southern Utah, right near the entrance to Zion National Park. The Virgin River runs through town. Hence, the name of the beer.

When I saw the image of the girl on the six pack, I thought to myself, she doesn’t look like a virgin. And then I remember the river.

I thought maybe she should travel to Intercourse, Pennsylvania, where she could sample some of the beers from the Intercourse Brewing Company, where the motto is “May your spirit be light and may you always enjoy Intercourse.”

I think there is an opportunity for both companies to do some business — import some of the other’s beers and sell them side-by-side on the shelves. I bet they would do pretty well, or at least get some laughs.

—Chuck Woodbury