Shell out monstrous moola to store your motorhome

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Some say, “Everything’s bigger in Texas.” Well, I think we may have to beg to differ on one item: RV storage in California. We don’t mean bigger as in square footage, but certainly bigger, as in price!

Case in point: Want to keep your Class A under cover? Ted Deits, founding father of Monstore Garages out of Palm Springs, is ready to set you and your RV up with his newest concept: Garage Condominiums. To quote the company line, “After shelling out big bucks for a big toy, these owners don’t balk at paying $90,000 to $175,000 for a secure place to keep it.”

Ted’s big “Monstores” come on a deeded patch of land – condo-style. Roll open your door, back in your rig, turn on the lights and stereo, and settle back in for a few hours. Dave Gandolfo, the project developer, crows, “Garage condominiums fill the gap between self storage closets, and full warehouses, with the added benefit of full ownership.” Your custom designed interior can come equipped with lofts, custom wall treatments, and posh bathrooms. Hey, why even take the RV out? “Let’s spend the weekend at the condo, dear!” Sorry! No overnighting allowed in these storage palaces, but put your feet up on the coffee table and have a martini.

Granted, these “keep ’em out of the weather” units are on their own (no doubt taxable) land, but if you’ve got the room in your own back yard, we know how you can put a roof over your RV’s head for a lot less. A 30×60 insulated steel building kit will set you back less than $30,000. Step down a level and you can have a 42 x 15 portable RV storage unit with sides made from “durable polyethylene fabric with heat welded seam construction,” for a bit over $3,000. Or go real inexpensive, and toss a form-fitting RV cover over the top of your rig for less than $500! Ooh-la-la!

But apparently there are folks who really “don’t balk at paying $90,000 to $175,000” for a Monstore. The outfit says it offered 15 of the big units for pre-construction sale on April 4, and by noon, on April 4, all of them sold. It also claims that “Every resold garage condominium netted the owners a profit above and beyond all costs.” Ted Deits is so impressed by the reception, he’s making plans to bring a Monstore to a place near you – provided you live in Reno, Nevada; Las Vegas, Nevada; Ventura, California; Oceanside, California; or Pismo Beach, California.

If you’re ready to buy, or just want to check out the real estate, visit the Monstore web site for Palm Springs.

Photo montage, top to bottom: campingworld.com, American Outback Buildings on ebay.com, and ecanopy.com.