Should RV parks offer ‘No campfire’ zones?

With campgrounds increasingly packed with RVers and other campers into ever-smaller campsites to accommodate them, do you believe that areas in the parks should be offered where campfires are not allowed?

Many RVtravel.com readers have reported that they are allergic to smoke, and studies show that inhaling it is not healthy.

Long ago, hotels, restaurants and other public places banned cigarette smoking, except in certain designated areas. Is it time for the RV industry to follow suit with “No Campfire Zones?”