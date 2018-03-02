Should you box up your batteries?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

If a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush, a battery in the box is worth at least two in the junk pile. Eh? If your rig doesn’t provide “inside storage” for your house batteries, leaving them out in the weather, unprotected, can be most unprofitable. A lot of older travel trailers have the house battery sit up near the hitch, well exposed to the elements.

What could the problem be? Exposure to the elements just ain’t the greatest thing for those expensive voltage piggy-banks. First, battery terminal connectors will oxidize at a much faster rate. Oxidized connectors make for resistance to electrical flow, and that’s a real problem when you’re trying to charge your battery – you want the best flow possible.

Next, road debris, tree leaves and needles, bird droppings, et al., can take up residence on the top of the battery. Add a little water and you have the makings for electrical current leakage. Yes, for real, a small amount of juice can begin to flow from the battery posts across the medium you’re growing on the battery. Even small amounts can add up, reducing the available amount of juice for your use and eventually killing off the battery.

Finally, an unboxed battery is an open invite to folks who like to steal batteries and trade them in for cash at the nearby recycling facility. Yes, they can steal your batteries in a box, too. But once the battery is in the box, adding a security tie down with a lock can reduce a bad guy’s interest in your battery in a flash.

So take the big plunge: Invest in a battery box to protect your leaded investment. For less than $10 a pop you too can liberate your ‘lectrics from the fear of exposure. Here’s one on Amazon.

##RVT835