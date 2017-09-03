Should you unplug your RV during a lightning storm?

Chuck Woodbury
Should you unplug your RV during a lightning storm?

RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury talks with RV electricity authority Mike Sokol of NoShockZone.org about whether it’s a good idea to unplug an RV from electric hookups during a lightning storm. Mike has the answer and an explanation about how a damaging strike can happen even if the strike occurs far away.

Be sure to sign up for Mike’s new monthly newsletter about RV electricity.

Facebooktwitterpinteresttumblrmail

Related

4 thoughts on “Should you unplug your RV during a lightning storm?

  1. Jeanie
    September 3, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Not everyone likes to watch video. A text version of this story would be nice.

    Reply
    1. Harold
      September 3, 2017 at 8:01 pm

      Amen! No offense intended to the video!

      Reply
      1. Gary R
        September 3, 2017 at 8:30 pm

        You can read the article on RV lightning safety here: http://noshockzone.org/lightning-safety/

        Reply
    2. Darrel
      September 3, 2017 at 9:07 pm

      Fully agree. Many RVers on limited band width.

      Reply

Leave a Comment