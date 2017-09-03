RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury talks with RV electricity authority Mike Sokol of NoShockZone.org about whether it’s a good idea to unplug an RV from electric hookups during a lightning storm. Mike has the answer and an explanation about how a damaging strike can happen even if the strike occurs far away.
Be sure to sign up for Mike’s new monthly newsletter about RV electricity.
4 thoughts on “Should you unplug your RV during a lightning storm?”
Not everyone likes to watch video. A text version of this story would be nice.
Amen! No offense intended to the video!
You can read the article on RV lightning safety here: http://noshockzone.org/lightning-safety/
Fully agree. Many RVers on limited band width.