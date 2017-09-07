Shower door sags — baffles RVer

By Chris Dougherty

Chris Dougherty is a certified RV technician. Here is a letter he received from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

Dear Chris,

With reference to a sagging shower door in a 5th wheel, it’s not readily apparent how you would fix this. Any suggestions? —Robert N.

Dear Robert,

This is in need of a mechanical analysis to see what’s going on. What do I mean? Well, I pretty much coined this phrase, but basically it means to see where things are not fastened correctly, have broken, or where some “foundation” (wall or shower pan in this case) has failed.

I would first examine and try to move the whole enclosure and door. Is anything loose? Is the shower surround affixed properly to the wall? How about to the shower pan, and it to the floor? Any floor sag? Has the shower pan shifted?

If all these look OK, then concentrate on the door. Is the glass square within the frame? Measure opposite corners to each other in an X pattern. Are the measurements the same? If so, do this on each panel of the surround. Check the aluminum extrusions. Are they spaced evenly? Are any fasteners on the frame loose or broken? Have any parts separated from seals or sealants? Any gaps? These will all point to the problem. I would check the gap around the door too, of course, to see if it is off and by how much, and that may indicate where the issue is.

This is largely a hunt-and-peck deal to find where the problem is. Once discovered, then fixing it is another thing. It may just need adjustment or hardware, or may need more involved repair.

