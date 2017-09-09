Comments for Shower door sags — baffles RVer
I had a problem with a sagging door that constantly wore out the bottom seal on the shower door. Here is an article that I used to fix a sagging shower door. This is from the shower enclosure manufacturer and is found on the Heartland owners website. Here is the link: https://manuals.heartlandowners.org/manuals/Plumbing/Shower%20Enclosure/SEA%20Neo%20Angle%20Enclosure/SEA%20NEO%20ANGLE%20A025%20Shower%20Door%20Wiper%20Fix.pdf
Chris, How do you adjust the door itself? Everything is tight and the door needs about 1 1/2″ of adjustment up. A teflon furniture “button” underneath the hinged corner makes it work fine until I can get it adjusted.
Thanks ,