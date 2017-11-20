Shurhold offers won’t-scratch sleeves for aluminum handles

Brush and mop handles can accidentally scratch and mar fine RV finishes. Shurhold Industries’ patented Handle Mate PFD slips over the aluminum shaft of its Telescoping and Fixed Length Handles to protect gelcoat, clear coat, paint, chrome and vinyl graphics.

Made from soft, high-quality neoprene, Handle Mate PFD provides a solid, comfortable grip. The durable sleeve is easily installed and fits Shurhold’s 5′, 6′, and 9′ handles. It comes with a closed cell foam insert for added flotation, if ever used on a boat or near water.

Handle Mate PFD is part of Shurhold’s One Handle Does It All system. Brushes, mops, brooms, scrubbers and squeegees snap securely onto a handle. Storing multiple long tools is a thing of the past.

Shurhold is dedicated to educating owners on RV value preservation. Inventor of the One Handle Does It All system, Shurhold manufactures specialty care items and accessories to clean, polish and detail.

You can find Handle Mate on the Shurhold website and on Amazon.

