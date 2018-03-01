Shurhold’s SMC cleaner does it all

For many RV owners, time is a precious commodity – they’d rather be out enjoying the road than stuck in the driveway detailing. Professional-grade SMC (Serious Multi-purpose Cleaner) from Shurhold Industries makes short work of a long list of cleaning chores. It’s a powerful degreaser and stain remover that contains no bleach, so it’s safe on a wide range of surfaces.

Scientifically formulated SMC eliminates the need for multiple chemicals, whether for interior, exterior or mechanical areas. It’s effective on vinyl, carpet, rubber, plastic, glass, metal, paint and fiberglass. It’s so powerful, it’ll clean stubborn brake dust off wheels, oily exhaust residue from the tail, and road tar and grime that seems to get everyplace, yet is gentle enough to use on graphics and coach wraps.

SMC won’t discolor surfaces or leave a residue, so it’s the perfect pre-wax cleaner. It’s simple to use: spray on and wipe off. For tougher stains, let the solution stand for three minutes.

You can find the SMC cleaner on Amazon.

Information obtained from press release.

You can find Bob Difley’s RVing e-books on Amazon Kindle.

Follow RV Travel on Facebook and Twitter.

##bd03-18; ##GRVA66

