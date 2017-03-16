Silicone Steamer makes steaming veggies, fish easy





By Bob Difley

From the microwave to the stove, the OXO Good Grips Silicone Steamer makes steaming simple. High walls keep food from falling into boiling water and a large center makes the Steamer perfect for fillets of fish and other large food items.

The pleats on the Steamer make it flexible enough to fit into many different pot sizes. Silicone feet elevate and stabilize steamer over water and it won’t scratch pots, making it perfect for both glass and non-stick cookware. Flexible handles fold inward to accommodate pot lid and stay cool to the touch to safely and securely transport food. One-piece construction makes the Steamer easy to clean and features on the handle allow it to conveniently roll up for compact storage.

Features & Benefits:

• Easy steaming: High walls keep contents contained and tall, sturdy feet keep food away from boiling water

• Flexible: Pleats allow steamer to flex and accommodate pots that have a 7” diameter or greater

• Versatile: Handles stay cool to allow for stable food transfer, and can be folded inward and locked in place to allow the use of lids on pots

• Heat resistant: Use the Steamer in temperatures up to 600°F

• Size: Large capacity with flat bottom fits larger items such as fillets of fish

• Easy to store: Steamer rolls up and handles hook onto feet for compact storage

• Cleaning: Dishwasher safe

Good Tip:

Steaming is a great way to prepare a quick, healthy and balanced meal. From vegetables to meat, poultry and seafood – you can steam almost every type of food!

You can find the Silicone Steamer on Amazon.

##RVT785