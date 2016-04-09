Siphon vent removes sewer odors from inside RV

You’ve heard of the venturi effect, and you likely know that there are people who make a life’s work out of studying how wind and air currents work. Some of these people specialize in sewer vent systems. Aren’t you glad there are, as that means the rest of us don’t have to?

So some of these people came up with the 360 Siphon vent, designed to not only suck out odious fumes from your sewer system (that’s tech talk for toilet) but also be easy to install, work forever, affordable, and other good stuff. RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury has reported that after he installed his vent, toilet odors almost entirely vanished.

The manufacturer claims these 360 Siphon advantages:

1. ODOR FREE

By design the 360 Siphon can only create an updraft (laws of physics), and the possibility of odors and gasses from the holding tanks entering the RV living space are totally eliminated.

2. ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY

Waste breakdown will occur 3 to 4 times faster and more completely because of the constant, oxygen rich environment provided by the 360 Siphon. Caustic Chemicals such as Formaldehyde and perfumed cover ups are no longer necessary.

3. A HEALTHIER LIVING ENVIRONMENT

Breathe Easier when noxious fumes and gasses are no longer allowed to enter the RV living space.

4. EASILY INSTALLED

The 360 Siphon can be refitted to any existing RV usually in less than 20 minutes by anyone who can use a screwdriver and a putty knife (to scrape off any old sealants). This permanent, one time, maintenance free application replaces the existing factory installed vent caps.

5. AFFORDABLE

The 360 Siphon can be purchased from the 360 Siphon website. It is also available from several sources at Amazon.com.