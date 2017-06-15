Slide-out drawers add storage space under tables, cabinets





By Bob Difley

If you have an RV that is smaller than a rolling mansion, you likely could use some additional storage space. Like where do you keep your wine bottle opener, the chopsticks when you bring in Chinese takeout, or your favorite chef’s knife? The Add-A-Drawer can put those daily-use items just a slide away from use – and in a handy location.

The Add-A-Drawer is a clever answer for finding that extra space all RVs can use. It mounts under tables or cupboards and has a double rail design that accommodates both flat or lipped table styles. It also has self-locking sliding channels and can be used in pantries, closets, bedrooms, bathrooms, under tables and cabinets.

Specifications:

14-inch length x 8-inch width x 2-inch depth

Color: Clear Blend Smoke

Includes mounting hardware

Features:

Self-locking sliding channels

Double rail design for flat or lipped cabinet and table styles

Easy-pull handle

Can be used anywhere you want to save space

Installs in just minutes

You can find the Add-A-Drawer Kit on Amazon.

