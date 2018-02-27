Slide Seal Conditioner improves slide out function, prolongs life

Replacing your slide out seals is not a chore you would look forward to. You can help prevent early deterioration – and necessary replacement – of the seals by treating them with a seal conditioner.

Thetford’s Premium RV Slide Out Rubber Seal Conditioner is formulated to prevent fading, cracking and deterioration on all types of rubber seals – slide out seals, window, and door seals, tires, and other rubber products.

Slide Out Rubber Seal Conditioner is easy to apply – no wiping is necessary – and coats the surface with a UV protectant film, repelling water, cleaning, and conditioning.

Highlights:

VERSATILITY: Thetford’s Premium RV Slide Out Rubber Seal Conditioner works in RVs, cars, boats, or even at home

FUNCTIONALITY: Designed to prevent fading, cracking and deterioration, Premium RV Slide Out Rubber Seal Conditioner improves slide out function and prolongs the life of the seals

UTILITY: Premium RV Slide Out Rubber Seal Conditioner works on RV Slide Outs, window and door seals, and tires

CONVENIENCE: The easy-to-apply formula – no wiping required – comes in a 14 oz aerosol can

UTILITY: Formulated with graphite, Slide Out Rubber Seal Conditioner coats the surface in a water-repellent film, cleans, conditions, shines, and protects against UV rays

You can find the RV slide out seal conditioner on ##Amazon.

You can find Bob Difley’s RVing ebooks on Amazon Kindle.

Follow RV Travel on Facebook and Twitter.

##bd03-18 GRVA