Thank you for pursuing this issue. It happens everywhere. You can be sure if you go to a festival or large event, the cell service will be poor to nonexistent. The only exception I am finding is at Nascar events. They seem to have some “magic” agreement with the service providers to ramp it up with temporary connections during big and even medium size events.