Small Space Dehumidifier perfect for confined areas

Guardian Technologies™, a leader in home environment products, announced the launch of its PureGuardian® DH201WCA Small Space Dehumidifier targeted for small spaces such as bathrooms, laundry rooms, and in RVs and boats where moisture collects due to high humidity and poor air circulation.

Humidity can promote the growth of airborne allergens such as mold spores and dust mites which can wreak havoc on allergy sufferers. “Humidity levels above 50% can breed dust mites, mildew, and mold, triggering allergies or other health problems,” says Consumer Reports.

Excess moisture will encourage mold and mildew, and can also cause that unpleasant musty odor on clothing, towels, furniture, or anything that is stored in small, damp spaces. Moisture in small, confined spaces is not your friend.

I set up the dehumidifier in a bathroom with no air circulation (at least in winter with the small window closed) and showered with the door closed, which usually leaves surfaces damp with moisture from the excess humidity, especially on the mirror, which fogs up so much it is unusable until the bathroom is cleared out or it is wiped off.

With the dehumidifier running, at the end of my shower the dampness and fog on the mirror were diminished. I can’t say it was entirely due to the dehumidifier, though had I let it run for awhile after I finished it likely would have added to the water it had already collected in the collection tank. The test will be to see how much moisture (water) the tank collects over a period of time (I will update in a month or so).

The tank of the dehumidifier collects up to approximately 360 ml of water per day at 80% humidity. There’s never any need to worry about an overflowing tank and the mess it brings, as the indicator lights up when the tank is full and the unit will automatically shut off.

No filters are required for the unit, which is treated with Silver Clean Protection to fight the growth of slimy mold and mildew on the surface of the water tank, making the unit maintenance-free.

For more information or to order, visit the Guardian technologies website or Amazon.

