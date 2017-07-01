Comments for Ziploc bag helps me remember my father
Yes, I agree, savor it.
I have a box containing scarves my mother wore….when I open it I can smell her. It’s comforting because I still miss her so. Now I just wish I’d captured her voice.
When our daughter in law passed away at age 27, it was a real heartbreak for our son and the whole family. One of the things his church friends did was to come to the house and wash all of her clothes everything she wore. When our son found out his comment was “All the smells of her are gone.” That upset him for quite a while. So it is not a bad idea to put something in a ziplock bag!!
Beautiful, tear producing. Oh to have a memory like that. Savor it.