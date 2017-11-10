Snakes in an RV? Call Samuel L. Jackson

Here’s a question from a reader of RVtravel.com about boondocking.

Hi Bob,

I read your stories every sat morning and my friends were traveling and found one morning they had 2 snakes in their camper. My question how could they get in and do others have this problem? Nancy



Hi Nancy,

Your question reminds me of the Samuel L. Jackson film “Snakes on a Plane” in 2007 (photo right). Though I haven’t personally had this problem, it would not be unusual but would be uncommon. In reality, there are plenty of “holes” or entry points for any wild creatures to get into an RV if it can squeeze through the hole. The most common pest that will get into your RV is the common field mouse that can squeeze through holes you may think impossible, just large enough to get its head through will be enough.

I once had a Western spotted skunk get into my motorhome. That provided some fun moments, but was solved by a live animal trap – and it did not spray as I rushed the trap and skunk outside. But the best way to deal with unwanted intruders is to block all the possible entry points by plugging them with steel wool, spray foam, or fine wire screens. Look for these holes anywhere that a wire or pipe enters your rig, such as at the water heater, refrigerator, engine compartment (the skunk got into my motorhome and under the dash thru air ducts from the engine compartment), power cord, and lockers. But I wouldn’t worry too much about snakes. I’ve spent most of my 17 years of fulltiming in boondocking locations and have never had a snake enter (lots, I mean LOTS of mice) nor have I spoken with anyone who has – and that includes from anyone in the dozens of RVing classes I’ve taught over the years.

