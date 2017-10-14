Comments for Solar Basics – Know how to determine your solar system
On running hair dryer (and microwave, same power need), a) a robust system will permit this, and b) it DEFINITELY makes my wife (and me) happy.
As for modified sine-wave inverters, here’s some tech background:
Once upon a time, 120VAC power was used via transformers in appliances, to achieve necessary power levels. These transformers didn’t work well with modified sine waves. But MODERN appliances use “switching” electronics in their power supply sections, solid-state power transforming designs that are much more tolerant of ‘chunky’ input waveforms. YMMV, and you always risk damage — but I also have never had problems with modified sine wave power.
i’m unusual.. perhaps one of a kind. 48v, 100ah Li battery pack, 4kw PSW inverter, 835w solar. I got tired of 12v systems with their fat wires and things getting hot under heavy loads.
What charge controller are you using?
I’m not averse to higher voltage banks, but the specifics of my use case argued against it. I wanted to keep the ability to charge from coach alternator, and wanted to be able to “donate” 12v power to needy campers nearby.
Otherwise I might have gone 24v.
Chris, not THAT unusual. Here’s my numbers:
406W panels, 360AH LFP batts, 2500/5000 Cobra inverter. All 12V.
I too dislike the heavy gauges needed, but I wasn’t looking to make sweeping wiring retrofits. The 360AH was needed because we do a LOT of microwave heating.
Lithiums RULE!!
Hey Greg.
I thought you might have been running LFP because otherwise the panel/battery balance didn’t make sense. Might want to edit that into the article.
I started a response to this but realized it would take more than just a comment.
My take on problems with (and corrections to) the article here:
https://wordpress.com/post/boondockplan.wordpress.com/5334
Before the objection of “it wasn’t intended to be a book”: length constrains are immaterial; it takes the same amount of words and reading level to be accurate vs. inaccurate.
Ugh, wrong URL: https://boondockplan.wordpress.com/2017/10/14/article-know-how-to-determine-your-solar-system/
That’ll teach me to get all righteous. 😛
Jason,
Great response, and accurate in some regards — although I do have some disagreements. Suffice it to say that I made some simplifying assumptions/statements, not intended for deep-knowledge individuals (like yourself) to dissect. 12V instead of 13 will work fairly well, for example, without having to explain to a neophyte that he/she doesn’t actually have EXACTLY a 12V battery.
Longer interchange would have to leave the text realm and go to verbal — not enough bandwidth here .
Thanks for all the work and thought.
We’ve got three 125 watt panels on the roof of our trailer, and they power our two 6 volt Trojan T-145’s. For the most part they do a fine job. We don’t watch TV much and basically we just need power for the Dish box (so we can listen to the Dish music), use our LED lights, and the fridge and water heater electrical needs (minimal). I have an older Cobra 5000 watt modified sine wave inverter which runs all our AC needs. I know “they say” modified sine wave doesn’t work for some electronics but we have been charging ‘goodie’ batteries for years and years with no apparent problems. Oh, and wifey runs her hair dryer off this system, and if wifey is happy, everyone is happy . . . .