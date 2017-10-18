Solar flashlight and multi-function safety tool from Renogy

By Bob Difley

With the spate of emergencies that are plaguing communities this year from hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, it would pay to make sure we are prepared for our own emergencies, though trivial they may be compared to the living conditions suffered by residents of Puerto Rico, Houston, and other areas following their disasters. Putting together an emergency kit for your RV would seem like a good idea.

One of the items you would want to include in the kit is a reliable flashlight since, in almost all emergencies, power – and lights – will fail. Renogy is a company that manufactures (in addition to solar panels, charging devices and other products) the E.Lumen Multi-functional Solar Powered Flashlight. It not only serves as a flashlight, but side LED lights enable the E.Lumen to provide lantern light for reading or performing tasks.

Besides lighting in an emergency, the E.Lumen also serves as a multi-functional safety tool for your vehicles, with a magnetic mount, seat belt cutter, glass-breaking hammer, flashing red lights, and compass all built into the same unit.

The E.Lumen can provide power for about seven hours and you can recharge it with the built-in solar panels – recharging it during the day when light is not needed. I keep mine in a sunlit window where it will stay charged and always be ready when I need it. It comes with a USB cable for faster charging when an electrical source is handy.

Features:

3 headlight modes and 4 sidelight modes: headlight (4-6 hrs) – high, medium, and flashing, side white lamp (4-7 hrs) – high and medium, side red light (6-7 hrs) – flashing and slow-flashing.

All-in-one survival gadget: With the seat belt cutter and glass window breaker, it would be helpful to cut the jammed seat belt, break the stuck window and enable safe escape in emergencies.

Rechargeable emergency power bank: 2000 mAh 18650 Battery, can be charged with included USB cable or solar power, using the USB cable to connect and charge your phone in an emergency.

Reliable: It comes with a weather-resistant anodized aluminum alloy body, easy to grip, and a compass in the tail; not just for auto emergencies, also great for working and camping.

You can find the E.Lumen Solar Flashlight on Amazon.

