SolarHome 620 system: Light in the RV from the sun

BioLite’s SolarHome 620 is an off-grid solution that switches the lights on in your RV without pulling any amps from your house batteries. The 6-watt solar panel charges the 20-Wh battery throughout the day (about six hours of strong, direct sunlight), which in turn powers the three daisy-chained lights through the evening.

String the three 100-lumen lights up around separate areas of the RV and enjoy a lighting solution adjusted via a single multi-functional control box. With 18 feet of solar panel cord and 21 feet of lighting cord, you can get the placement just right.

The control box includes a speaker with FM tuner and microSD MP3 playback, two USB charging ports for external gadgets, and a backlit LED display showing relevant system information. The individual lights stay on between 4.5 and 14 hours with three brightness settings, and one includes a motion sensor for work as a security light. The control box also works as its own light.

Perfect for boondockers that want the most out of their house batteries, in case of power outages, or to light un-electrified areas. The system comes packed in a kit the size of a shoe box.

Features:

• 6W solar panel connects to 20 Wh Control Box

• 3 overhead lights, one with motion sensor

• Wall-mounted switches control hanging lights

• Control Box plays radio/MP3 and provides charge out

• 18-ft. daisy-chainable cables for multi-area lighting

