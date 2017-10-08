Some 2016 Sprinter 2500 and 3500 vehicles recalled

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500/3500 vehicles. The affected vehicles were manufactured without a driveshaft catch strap, allowing a loose driveshaft to strike the fuel tank.

A loose driveshaft may strike and puncture the fuel tank, resulting in a fuel leak, increasing the risk of a fire.

DVUSA will notify owners, and dealers will install the missing catch strap for the driveshaft, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267.

