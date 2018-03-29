American Coach, Fleetwood, Discovery, Endeavor, Pace Arrow RVs recalled

REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling 600 model year 2018 American Coach American Dream and American Revolution motorhomes, Fleetwood Discovery, Discovery LXE, Pace Arrow and Pace Arrow LXE motorhomes, Holiday Rambler Endeavor, Endeavor XE, Navigator and Navigator XE motorhomes and Monaco Marquis and Signature motorhomes equipped with an Aurora heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system. The wires for the HVAC system potentiometer may become disconnected from the quick connect terminals.

If the potentiometer wires detach and are reconnected incorrectly, there is an increased risk of fire.

REV will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the potentiometer and solder the wires or replace the control panel, if necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 14, 2018. Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 180315REV.