Some Holiday Ramblers, Fleetwood motorhomes recalled





REV Recreation Group is recalling 291 model year 2017 Holiday Rambler Vacationer XE, Admiral XE, Fleetwood Storm and Fleetwood Flair motorhomes. The rear sway bar may not have been properly tightened and, as a result the sway bar may detach from the vehicle.

If the sway bar falls from the vehicle, it can increase the risk of a crash

Makes/Models/Model Years affected:

FLEETWOOD/FLAIR/2017

FLEETWOOD/STORM/2017

HOLIDAY RAMBLER/ADMIRAL XE/2017

HOLIDAY RAMBLER/VACATIONER/201

REV will notify owners, and dealers will tighten the rear sway bar bolts, replacing them as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 31. Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 161229REV.