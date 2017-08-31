Sparkling-clean RV window screens without water

By Jim Twamley

To thoroughly clean my RV window screens I remove them and wash them with soap and water. But if they are merely dusty, a micro fiber towel will do a great job without using water. Simply wipe the dry towel across the surface of the screen and it will pick up the dust. I couldn’t believe how easy it was to clean the screens the first time I tried it. You can see the difference in the photo.

You can pick up a 36 pack of these 16″ x 16″ towels for less than $20 at Amazon.com . They are also available at auto parts stores, Walmart, Costco, Home Depot, Lowe’s and many other places. They’re also great for washing and waxing, and general purpose cleanup.

Here are a few tips from readers about using micro fiber towels:

• “I used my microfiber cloth for cleaning the carpet. I was thrilled when the cat hair, dust and even the hair of the dog who lived here before came up. I did have to get on my hands and knees. It was great exercise.”

• “They also work great on Fantastic vent screens. They work well on awnings and tires.”

• “Do not use bleach when cleaning microfiber cloths. It destroys their ability to pick up dirt.”

##RVT809