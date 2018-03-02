Spiff up your campsite patio with a colorful patio mat

Not all RV campsite patios have a nice surface to walk on outside your door. Or maybe you’re tired of the same old green indoor/outdoor artificial grass rug. Well, it may be time for a change. Spiff up your outdoor living area with a new, colorful, easy-maintenance patio mat.

This reversible outdoor mat is designed for patios, creating your comfortable RV outdoor space. Sweep clean with a broom or spray clean with water. Woven polypropylene dries quickly to prevent mold and mildew, and is coated with UV protection to resist sun damage and fading.

Corner loops can be staked to hold it in place and it folds easily for storage in the included carrying bag. It comes in a variety of colors, and in 9 X 12 and 9 X 18 foot sizes.

You can find the reversible mat on Amazon.

