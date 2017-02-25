Comments for Spring RV checklist for boondockers
Thanks, Merrily, I’m going to try your suggestion. I like the idea of using a natural product. Along that same line, I’ve found that the woodsy-smelling mice repellents that come in sachets are very effective at keeping those little creatures at bay. And, they smell so good!
Remember to check with locals about region-specific hazards that even they might not know about:
Last year I set off on a perfectly good forest road just north of Flagstaff, AZ, in my previous Roadtrek 190P (I now have a 4WD RV,). The spring runoff from the San Francisco Peaks was feeding little seeps in the forest. Just as I entered a lava field, my rig fell whump into quicksand. The road had turned into quicksand due to supersaturation from snow melt!
I managed to get out, at the expense of all my “ground effects.” I ordered my next rig with 4 wheel drive and without ground effects!
I find cinnamon to be a “friendlier” powder that works to keep ants away! Smells good & and is non-toxic for the pets, as well!