Sprinter vans/motorhomes recalled for drive shaft issue





(March 16, 2017) — Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling 1,248 model year 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 and 3500 vehicles and Freightliner Sprinter 2500 and 3500 vehicles. The bracket for the center support bearing of the drive shaft may not have been properly welded.

Daimler AG (DAG), the manufacturer of Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner Sprinter Vans, has determined that in the affected vehicles the bracket for the intermediate bearing of the drive shaft may not have been welded correctly onto the fourth traverse. Due to incorrect programming of the welding machine, two of the seven welding points on the affected part may not have been welded sufficiently.

Should this occur, the retaining function of the bracket may be compromised causing it to come loose from the traverse. In this case the drive shaft would be prevented from falling onto the road by the under-floor catch straps. If the weld failed and the drive shaft was secured only by the catch steps, loud noises would be clearly audible to the customer.

DVUSA will notify owners and dealers will install three additional rivets to secure the bracket, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267.