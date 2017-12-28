State Stickers colorfully document your RV travels

Track your RV travels the fun way with this RV State Stickers United States Map. Made of premium, clear 4 mil vinyl that wraps to the contours of your vehicle, this fifty states sticker set features an outline of the U.S. along with 50 individual state stickers.

Apply the map decal to your back window or exterior wall, and each time you visit a state, add the respective sticker. You and your fellow travelers will love seeing the plain map come to colorful life with state outline stickers as more and more places are visited.

Each United States vinyl sticker in the set features a signature attraction in that state. Every detailed, stunningly rendered image is 100% original and unique to this brand.

21 x 14.5″ transparent U.S. map background

50 state stickers in full color with thick borders for a bold look

Made of high-quality, conformable vinyl

UV-safe ink and laminate provide protection from outdoor elements

Map is easy to apply to a window or wall

Won’t damage surfaces

Simple to use and fun for children

Detailed instructions included

Whether you’re a retiree ready to embrace your golden years, or you love to hit the open road with your kids, your RV state sticker set is a wonderful way to celebrate how far you’ve gone.

Features:

HOW ARE THESE DIFFERENT? The designer has visited nearly all 50 states for one thing. The graphics are the most elaborate and beautiful. The map has no errors and is the biggest. It’s quality printed right here in the USA. It has bold thick lines so application looks great.

TRACK YOUR TRAVEL. Commemorate each stop on your RV adventures with this set of United States stickers with map. Made of clear, conformable vinyl. Applies to a window or wall; won’t damage surface. Your new RV wall stickers showcase custom illustrations of each state’s most popular stops and destinations.

LAMINATED + DURABLE. This RV state sticker pack is made in the USA (not China), with extra laminate on top of UV-protected printing to ensure longevity. Shrink-wrapped and packaged with a cardboard backing to prevent damage during shipping, you are sure to receive this in perfect condition.

100% MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE. If you’re not thrilled with this RV window decal set, let them know and receive a full, no-hassle refund. Your satisfaction means everything to this company.

You can find the RV State Stickers on Amazon.

Information obtained from Amazon page.

You can find Bob Difley’s RVing e-books on Amazon Kindle.

Follow RV Travel on Facebook and Twitter.

##bd01-18; ##RVT826

