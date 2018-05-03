Stay campfire-safe with Outland Firebowl gas fire pit

You don’t have to give up having a campfire this summer, no matter how dry – and even during campfire restrictions – if you’ve brought along a portable fire bowl.

Perfect for outdoor recreation, the standard Outland 823, 19-inch diameter, 58,000 BTU Firebowl adds ambiance to any outdoor activity and offers the easy alternative to traditional labor-intensive campfires. This certified fire pit is safe to use during most campfire bans, so you can bring the warmth and experience of a cozy campfire with you anywhere outdoors.

The fire bowls are constructed from high-quality steel with a protective powder coating and enamel finish for long-lasting durability. Features of the standard Outland Firebowl include stainless steel burner and fasteners, chrome knob with rubber comfort-grip, and a 1-year manufacturer’s limited warranty on all products. All Outland propane fire pits are CSA approved. Selecting a fire pit with an accredited certification ensures not only that your safety has been considered, but also the design and manufacturing standards have been approved by independent expert testing. In most instances burning a propane fire pit without CSA or UL certification during a burn ban is prohibited.

Sit back and relax knowing that your standard Outland Firebowl accurately performs at the 58,000 BTU output advertised while exceeding safety standards. The standard Outland Firebowl uses a standard 20 lb. (5 gallon) propane tank (not included) and burns clean and smokeless, giving off enough heat to enjoy with family and friends anywhere outdoors. The new CSA-approved Natural Gas Conversion Kit 780 and Outland Carry Bag 760 are now available separately.

