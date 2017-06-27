Stay in a Conestoga Wagon





Hey, pardner. How’d you like to pretend you’re a pioneer, traveling across the Prairie, dodging buffalo, and sweating in the brutal heat of the vast, hostile American West? Well, no need to pretend, just head over to Pennsylvania’s Delaware Water Gap-Pocono Mountain KOA. And there you will find a genuine Conestoga Wagon, the “RV” of choice back in the mid 1860s.

Well, maybe it’s not genuine. And, well, maybe the experience of staying in this modern day rendition of a mobile home isn’t exactly roughing it like the hearty pioneers endured. This wagon sleeps up to six with a king bed and two sets of bunk beds! And it’s even got AC and a heater, so no problem dealing with the elements like in the days of old. And no buffalo to worry about, either!

If staying in a Conestoga Wagon isn’t your cup of tea, then select one of the park’s teepees. Each has a full-sized futon and eight bedrolls to sleep up to 10 in comfort. Yup, AC and heat in these too.

If neither of these options appeal to you, then just hole up in your RV (how boring!). Actually, we’re kidding about being boring.