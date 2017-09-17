Stay safer with Towpower’s HAZARD LED roadside warning device

Information obtained from press release.

SOLON, Ohio, (August 11, 2017) – REESE® Towpower has designed the innovative POD HAZARD LED roadside warning and work light device. It’s not only an ideal LED warning solution for motorists who stop their vehicle near passing motorists during a roadside emergency, it’s also a convenient work light for any possible situation. The bright LED warning lights provide 360-degree light projection that is visible to oncoming motorists up to 1/4 mile away.

“Awareness is the first step in safety for any roadside situation,’’ said Eric Yukich, senior director of product marketing and strategic growth. “With POD HAZARD, motorists have a safe and convenient roadside warning system that notifies oncoming motorists and helps keep their vehicle and passengers safe in those stressful situations.”

Constructed of all-weather, shatter-resistant polymer, the POD fits in the palm of the hand; it’s perfectly sized for the vehicle’s glove box for when emergencies arise. It’s powered with three alkaline-type AAA batteries, which provide up to three hours of illumination (high beam), and up to 36 hours in warning mode. The twist-on base allows quick battery replacement and weather resistance.

POD HAZARD (P/N PD110200) is merchandised as a two-pack, and offers two work light modes (high beam and low beam), as well as seven different warning illumination modes, including SOS rescue mode. An integrated 5-in-1 mounting option includes a dual-use swivel hook, magnetic base, permanent base, and picture-frame style.

