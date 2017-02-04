Comments for Sticky black water valve perplexes
I’ve used the same technique but found “silicone grease” more effective and longer lasting. A plus, no damage to gaskets from petroleum .
I have three tanks. A black, a grey for the bathroom and a grey for the kitchen. The first two handles are located in the water control compartment but the latter is located under the edge of the trailer. I have not had a problem with valve leaks but the handles can get very hard to pull. I use WD-40 two or three times a year. Spray it on the shaft when the handle is pulled out and work the handle in and out several times. It’s not the best lubricant but seems to work the best in this application.