Stinky cow poop around Yuma

Chuck Woodbury
Stinky cow poop around Yuma

 

By Chuck Woodbury
ROADSIDE JOURNAL
Gail and I were driving on old highway 80 east of Wellton, Arizona. It’s a service road these days along I-8. Yuma is about 25 miles west, hugging the California border.

About five miles east of Wellton we got our first whiff of cows. A stockyard was coming up, I just knew it. I was right. Oh my goodness, there were more cows than you would ever expect to see in one place! Gail said I should call them cattle. I know I should, but I forget. To me a cow is a cow. 

The stockyard must cover a square mile. You can see from the aerial photo below (thanks, Google) how big it is. I drove up to the fence to take pictures. Gail mooed like a cow and the cows just came running. I don’t think they were thinking of anything. Cows are not known for their smarts.

ANYWAY, THE SMELL WAS HORRIBLE, real stinky. I could see about 10 houses within smelling distance of the stockyard. I said to Gail that I bet that when the people who live in those houses have guests who mention the terrible smell, they probably say, “Oh, I don’t smell anything.”

The brown area is the stockyard.

The population of Yuma is 91,000. According to the 2015 Arizona State Agriculture Overview, there are about 911,000 cattle in the area. That’s roughly ten to one — cows to people. I said to Gail, “That’s a lot of hamburger.”

I think most of these cows are in this particular cattle yard. Let’s say, just guessing, that there are 600,000. According to Google a cow produces 65 pounds of poop a day. So that’s 37,000 pounds, or more than 18 tons. That’s one and a half times the weight of my 32-foot motorhome — every single day. That’s a whole lot of poopy!

I’m going to take a wild guess and say there are also 2 billion flies.

If you paid me a million dollars to live close to that cattle yard for, say, five years, I’d have to think twice. No, I don’t think I would do it. Maybe for two million.

 

Facebooktwitterpinteresttumblrmail

Related

Leave a Comment