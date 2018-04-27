Emergency roadside LED beacons visible 2 miles

All drivers, and especially RVers, dread the possibility of having an emergency problem while on a stretch of road where we can’t safely exit to find help or can’t get safely off on the shoulder. It could happen to you, and it would not be advisable to wait until that emergency happens to take steps to ensure your safety when it does happen.

The StonePoint LED Lighting Flare Kit makes an essential roadside tool for anyone on the road. The kit comes with a storage bag and contains three LED Emergency Beacons that can be for both professional and personal use. The LED Emergency Beacons are very bright and produce light with a 360-degree visibility up to two miles away. The lights have a wattage of 0.5 watts and a 50,000-hour lifespan. The Beacons offer the choice of two modes – flash and steady. They have a 20-hour run time in steady mode and 60-hour run time on flash mode.

The Beacons are powered by three AAA batteries (not included). The lights are safe and easy to use. They have a powerful magnetic base and are crush resistant for up to a 6,000-pound vehicle. They also replace dangerous strike flares and are water resistant. These LED safety lights are small and lightweight and make a great addition to any emergency kit, garage, workshop, RV, boat and outdoor adventures.

FEATURES:

SET OF 3 – This StonePoint Flare Kit comes with three LED Emergency Beacons. Also included is a bag to store the LED lights.

SUPER BRIGHT LIGHT – The LED Emergency Beacons produce light with 360-degree visibility up to two miles away. Each light has a 20-hour run time in steady mode, while it has a 60-hour run time in flash mode. The light has a wattage of 0.5, and a 50,000-hour LED life.

SMALL AND LIGHTWEIGHT – The LED Safety Lights are small and lightweight, and make a great addition to any emergency kit, garage, workshop, RV, boat, and outdoor adventures.

SAFE TO USE – The lights have a powerful magnetic base, and are crush resistant for up to a 6,000-pound vehicle. They also replace dangerous strike flares and are water resistant.

COME IN TWO MODES – The Beacons come in two modes: flash and steady. Each beacon requires three AAA alkaline batteries (not included).

