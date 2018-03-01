Stop losing your hitch pin

RV Intelligence, a manufacturer of aftermarket products and accessories for recreational vehicles, is selling the Hitch PinLeash at select RV accessory retailers. The Hitch PinLeash, RV Intelligence’s fourth product, is a strap designed to easily mount in hitching environments. It provides security against loss of 5/8-inch and 1/2-inch hitch pins and clips, as well as visual confirmation the pin is in place and secure.

“I’ve lost my fair share of hitch pins, so out of my own personal necessity, the Hitch PinLeash was born,” says Herb Gingold, co-founder of RV Intelligence. “Now we hope other campers can benefit from the Hitch PinLeash, and never have to be in a situation where they lose their hitch pin or clip. And, like all of our products, the PinLeash was designed to be affordable, easy to install and help simplify the process of RVing.”

The Hitch PinLeash includes holes to safely hold both parts of the pin, and can accommodate 5/8-inch and 1/2-inch hitch pins and clips. The design loops around the hitch, securely holding everything in place. The accessory holes are designed to be used with optional magnets which are available at the company’s website and provide added security.

RV Intelligence products are sold at a number of retailers including: Camping Connection , Eagles Pride RV Sales, General RV, Giant Recreation World/RV and Lazydays.

