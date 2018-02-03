Stop trailer thieves with heavy-duty tire lock

There are a lot of things you just don’t want to see when you’re out and about. But one, in particular, is seeing your trailer going down the street towed by someone who is not you, or anyone you know. One way to prevent this disaster is to immobilize it with a tire locking device.

This heavy-duty anti-theft, anti-tow device from OxGord will keep your camping trailer, motorcycle, ATV, golf cart, boat trailer, and more where they belong. It is lightweight and easy to use.

It is made of heavy-duty steel to completely prevent your vehicle’s wheel from rotating, making it a perfect anti-theft device. It’s Soft coated to protect your wheels from scratching. The bright yellow and orange finish makes it highly visible day and night to deter thieves from targeting your vehicles.

Adjustable for wheels from 6 3/4 to 10 1/2 inches wide.

You will find the OxGord Tire Lock on Amazon.

You can find Bob Difley’s RVing e-books on Amazon Kindle.

Follow RV Travel on Facebook and Twitter.

##bd02-18; ##GRVA 65

