Stop wasting water when cooking pasta

By Bob Difley

One of the aspects of boondocking that always made me feel a bit guilty was our excessive use of water. My wife, Lynn, and I are both very active physically – hiking, running, bicycling, paddling, etc. – and we both “required” daily showers after an active day – a big water user.

Another big water user is a fondness for pasta – that we ate three or four times a week – and where a big pot of water was required each time I craved spaghetti or tortellini. The used starchy water was not good for much and gallons of it got discarded.

We did not decide to stop taking showers, but the other day Lynn discovered Tiberino Gourmet Italian pasta, dry packaged with flavoring included. She bought the Black Spaghetti (yes, black) that required only 3 and 1/5 cups of water to cook – all of which was absorbed by the 8.8 ounces of pasta in the package. And it worked! When the pasta had cooked the allotted time it was not overcooked and there was no water remaining in the pot. No water wastage. And since the pasta is dried and vacuum packed (small package) you can easily stock up and store in a small space without fear of spoilage.

That alone is a good enough reason to stock the RV with Tiberino pasta, but it was not the only reason. The pasta recipes they create are unique and healthy. For instance, the Black Spaghetti Marinara is flavored with squid ink, capers, spices and paprika. I don’t think I had ever had black spaghetti before. And it was tasty, more traditional Italian than American, but still pasta. Other pasta recipes included Linguini with Pesto Genovese, Risotto with Porcini Mushrooms and White Truffle Olive Oil, and Whole Grain Penne seasoned with tomato-eggplant sauce, as well as others.

Besides pasta, the Tiberino line also includes rissotto, couscous and soups. You can learn more about these old world recipes (and buy) on the Tiberino website or on Amazon.

