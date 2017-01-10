You are here
Home > Maintenance, Repair & Mods > Onboard systems > Fresh water and waste systems > OK to store RV antifreeze in unused fresh water tank?

Comments for OK to store RV antifreeze in unused fresh water tank?

  • Having had water systems previously go down in places we have stayed, I always appreciate keeping some fresh (and refreshed water) in the fresh water tank. One just never knows until too late.
    If in the fresh water tank for any period of time, seems like it would taint that intended fresh water tank for a long time. Would you disclose to a buyer?
    I know from my last 3 rigs, if pumping from the freshwater tank I cannot by-pass filling the hot water heater with a LOT of unneeded anti-freeze.
    Good luck

    Reply

    • Leave a Comment

    RV Travel © 2016