Having had water systems previously go down in places we have stayed, I always appreciate keeping some fresh (and refreshed water) in the fresh water tank. One just never knows until too late. If in the fresh water tank for any period of time, seems like it would taint that intended fresh water tank for a long time. Would you disclose to a buyer? I know from my last 3 rigs, if pumping from the freshwater tank I cannot by-pass filling the hot water heater with a LOT of unneeded anti-freeze. Good luck Reply
