Stream your tunes with Harman’s Infinity Bluetooth controller

With the new, affordably priced Infinity by Harman INF-BC4 Pre-Amp Bluetooth Controller from Prospec Electronics, anyone with an enabled BT device can stream their favorite music. This stand-alone audio solution solely focuses on the most popular mode of audio, Bluetooth. A small footprint makes it ideal for golf carts, boats, powersports and motorcycles.

The Infinity by Harman name ensures a premium audio experience. With sophisticated styling, the all-weather INF-BC4 features a rotary encoder and large buttons for ease of use while moving. Power, volume and track up/down is simple and intuitive. Pairing a device to the controller is simple and fast. Once connected, the phone or other BT-enabled device can be stored safely in a glove box, console or pocket.

Installation of the INF-BC4 controller is a breeze. It’s flush-mounted with no visible hardware and requires a 1-3/8″ hole. Connecting the unit to the amplifier is simply a matter of plugging in its RCA outputs to the input off the amplifier. The brand of amplifier doesn’t matter, but Prospec naturally recommends its JBL or Milennia Marine amplifiers.

An affordable alternative to a traditional stereo receiver, the Infinity by Harman INF-BC4 Pre-Amp Bluetooth Controller from Prospec Electronics retails for $99.95.

Information obtained from press release.

