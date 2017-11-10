Streamliner car was made from B-29 bomber skin

This 1945 Erickson Steamliner was made in Anton F. Erickson’s garage in Dayton, Ohio. An area resident, Anthony Staubb, recalled many years later that he would often see the car when driving by Erickson’s home. Staubb later bought the car from Erickston for $400 and kept it until the mid-1980s. Erickson told Staubb he had constructed the body from scrap pieces of a B-29 bomber he had purchased at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The one-of-a-kind car is now on exhibit at the Lane Motor Museum in Nashville, Tennessee.