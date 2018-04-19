Street View will show you exactly where you’re going

by Chris Guld, GeeksOnTour.com

Have you ever entered a destination in your Google Maps, and when you got there it wasn’t what you thought? How would you like to see a photograph of whatever is at that location? If I’ve asked Google to give me directions to an Elks Lodge, where we want to park our RV for the night, for example, I like to see a photo of that location. When I can actually see the sign for Elks Lodge, it gives me a solid comfort feeling. Even better if I can see the parking lot and see an RV parked there!

When you’re using Google Maps on a phone or tablet – either Android or iOS – you can tap any marker to get detailed information about that marker. IF there is Street View available for that location, you will see a tiny image with a white circular arrow in the lower left corner – that is the Street View button. Tap the button and you will see 360 degree photographic view of the spot.

Street View for places without a marker

What if there is no marker at the spot you want to see? You can create a marker by longpressing on the spot. Sometimes there will be Street View available, sometimes there won’t but it doesn’t hurt to try.

If the spot you view is on a road, and you see a blue line, you can travel along the blue line by pulling on it. You will see photographic imagery all along the road. Virtual travel if you will!

Want to see it in action?

Geeks on Tour produces a YouTube show called What does this Button do? The opening tip on episode #140 is about Street View. Check it out:

Chris Guld is President and Teacher-in-Chief at GeeksOnTour.com. She and her husband, Jim, produce a free weekly online show called What Does This Button Do? They have been Fulltime RVers, popular seminar presenters at RV Rallies, and regular contributors to RVTravel.com, for many years.