Stuff this backpack/duffel for day trips and weekend escapes

By Bob Difley

I like containers of all sorts. Big ones, small ones. Plastic bins and large duffels. Hard-sided, and soft. But I especially like soft containers that have divisions or pockets to organize stuff. So when Solo New York asked me to review the Weekender Backpack Duffel I couldn’t resist. This duffel is the perfect size and configuration for a weekend or day trip away from your RV, with enough pockets of different sizes for me to give it a thumbs up.

I first noticed the unique design, and how well put together it was. A favorite feature of mine is a zippered pocket on the bottom to put a pair of dirty athletic shoes, that is totally separated from coming into contact with anything else and has enough room to include smelly socks, not-quite-dry swimsuit, and a sweaty tee-shirt. On the top of the backpack it folds up and clips for smaller loads enabling a more compact size, or left open greatly increases the capacity. The rear pouch has room for a laptop and iPad in separate pockets as well as other flat objects like papers or books.

To make the duffel/backpack comfortable to hand carry, there are four carrying straps providing options for the most comfortable way to tote it, plus the backpack straps. One handle on each side so you can carry the more comfortable flat side of the duffel against your leg, one on the top, and one on the vertical middle next to the main zipper, which opens to a large main compartment to hold the bulk of your stuff.

On either side of the main zipper opening are two smaller zipper pockets for a phone, flight papers, passport, Clif bars, earphones, glasses, etc. (I can fit my whole hand in each pocket) that need to be easily accessible. On the sides there are two more zippered pockets, each 12 inches long by 5 inches wide, big enough to hold a water bottle and foldable umbrella or a bunch of snacks.

This is a very useful duffel/backpack that is quite different than the usual backpack. You can see it in action in this video.

Features:

• Backpack converts to duffel

• Fully padded 15.6” laptop compartment

• Internal iPad/ tablet pocket

• Separate shoe compartment

• Large side zippered pockets

• Padded carry handle

• Padded back and backpack straps for added comfort

• Dimensions: Body size: 20″ x 11″ x 8″

