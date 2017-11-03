Stupid RV design: Another example

By Chuck Woodbury

EDITOR, RVTRAVEL.COM

I’d laugh if this wasn’t so indicative of what happens so often in the RV industry. Stupid design!

Look at this photo of the toilet in a quarter million dollar 2017 Winnebago Journey motorhome spotted at giant RV dealer Lazydays in Tampa, Florida. The toilet’s lid is sawed off. Why? Because if not, it would not stay up when the sliding door to the bedroom is open. In other words, if that were my coach, and I wanted to get up at night to pee, I’d need to close the door behind me, or else hold the lid up with one hand so it didn’t fall down.

A reader sent these photos and wrote: “Upon entering the bathroom, we were totally shocked! On this quarter million dollar mansion on wheels was probably one of the biggest blunders in motorhome history. The toilet was located in a corner, and as you can see by the photos, the seat cover was sawed off on one side to allow the lid to be raised fully without hitting the side wall!”

I forwarded the reader’s email and photos to the public relations director at Winnebago and requested an explanation. He responded:

“This is a 2017 ‘38P’ model Journey. The design intent is for the sliding door to be closed to the bedroom if you wish to have the lid and/or seat in the up position [where you would have] clearance to the wall. The photos show the lid adjacent to the sliding door, not the wall. Winnebago would not have cut the toilet lid, and would not have shipped in this condition. The quality department guesses the dealer wanted to display with the door open and did not want to run the risk of someone causing damage. They likely plan to install a new cover at time of sale.”

In other words, the dealer felt it better to saw off the lid than risk a potential buyer trying to raise it with the door open and learning he or she couldn’t do it, and/or cause damage. Wouldn’t you think a toilet seat lid should stay up regardless of the position of a nearby door? And keep in mind, this coach sells for about a quarter million dollars!

It’s the sort of thing that makes you wonder what brilliant minds are designing some RVs.

