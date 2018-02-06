There’s no such thing as a stupid question. Right? Not if you ask the National Park rangers who compiled this list of actual questions asked by park visitors.
At Grand Canyon National Park:
“Was this man-made?”
“Is there an elevator to the bottom?”
“Do you light it up at night?”
“Is the mule train air-conditioned?”
“Where are the faces of the presidents?”
At Carlsbad Caverns National Park:
“How much of the caves is underground?”
“So whats in the unexplored part of the cave?”
“Does it ever rain in here?”
“So what is this, just a hole in the ground?”
“How many ping pong balls would it take to fill it up?”
At Everglades National Park:
“Are the alligators real?”
“Are the baby alligators for sale?”
“When does the two o’clock bus leave?”
At Yosemite National Park:
“What time of year do you turn on Yosemite Falls?”
“What happened to the other half of Half Dome?”
At Alaska’s Denali National Park:
“What time do you feed the bears?”
“How often do you mow the tundra?”
“How much does Mount McKinley weigh?”
At Mesa Verde National Park:
“Did people build this, or did Indians?”
“Do you know of any undiscovered ruins?”
“Why did they build the ruins so close to the road?”
One thought on “Stupid Tourist Questions. Ya gotta wonder. . .”
And you can only wish that the people asking these questions were joking, or that you never run into them yourself.