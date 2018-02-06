Stupid Tourist Questions. Ya gotta wonder. . .

There’s no such thing as a stupid question. Right? Not if you ask the National Park rangers who compiled this list of actual questions asked by park visitors.

At Grand Canyon National Park:

“Was this man-made?”

“Is there an elevator to the bottom?”

“Do you light it up at night?”

“Is the mule train air-conditioned?”

“Where are the faces of the presidents?”

At Carlsbad Caverns National Park:

“How much of the caves is underground?”

“So whats in the unexplored part of the cave?”

“Does it ever rain in here?”

“So what is this, just a hole in the ground?”

“How many ping pong balls would it take to fill it up?”

At Everglades National Park:

“Are the alligators real?”

“Are the baby alligators for sale?”

“When does the two o’clock bus leave?”

At Yosemite National Park:

“What time of year do you turn on Yosemite Falls?”

“What happened to the other half of Half Dome?”

At Alaska’s Denali National Park:

“What time do you feed the bears?”

“How often do you mow the tundra?”

“How much does Mount McKinley weigh?”

At Mesa Verde National Park:

“Did people build this, or did Indians?”

“Do you know of any undiscovered ruins?”

“Why did they build the ruins so close to the road?”