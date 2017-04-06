Super absorbent Shurhold mop saves time and effort





By Bob Difley

Due to lack of time, or fatigue, many people allow their RV to air dry after rinsing it down, leaving unsightly water spots and blemishes. Shurhold’s Deluxe Water Sprite Mop attaches to any of the company’s 11 handles and quickly soaks up water like a sponge, allowing for a quick, spot-free dry.

The most absorbent mop available, the Deluxe Water Sprite Mop has a generous number of 2–3/4″ wide strips to soak up large amounts of water. Made of a unique chamois material, it’ll never mold, mildew or build up bacteria. It features a rigid construction to assist drying vertical surfaces and a rubberized internal guard protects from accidental scratching.

Bending over or stretching on tip-toes while drying an RV is a thing of the past. The Deluxe Water Sprite Mop can be used with any length of Shurhold’s handles — from 13″ to 9′ — making it ideal for hard-to-reach areas like crowns, slide-outs, awnings and other accessories. Once saturated, excess water is simply wrung out.

You can find the Water Sprite mop on Amazon.

You can find Bob Difley’s RVing e-books on Amazon Kindle. Follow on BoondockBobblog.

