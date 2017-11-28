Surge Guard announces lifetime warranty for RV products

Southwire Company, LLC, has announced a new warranty for its line of Surge Guard products. The new warranty includes lifetime equipment coverage for all Surge Guard products, and includes connected equipment coverage to protect appliances in the RV like TVs and microwaves against costly damage resulting from transient voltage surges or spikes.

The new warranty applies to all Surge Guard products purchased on and after November 27, 2017.

“We want our customers to know we not only care about their safety, but the personal property inside their RVs, as well,” said Marc Hall, Vice President, Mobile Power & Electrical Safety. “That’s why we are committed to offering best-in-class quality, performance, and protection with our Surge Guard products and warranties. We believe in educating customers on the importance of power quality and electrical load so they can maintain a safe environment while enjoying all the amenities RVs have to offer. Enhancing our warranty is a simple way for us to show our support for safe RV’ing and appreciation of our customers’ investments.”

Surge Guard products are designed to protect the RVer, their RV and electrical equipment.

SOURCE: Southwire News Release